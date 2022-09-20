SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Union women’s hockey team is about to drop the puck on their 2022 season. Head coach Josh Sciba and company are excited about what this season is going to bring.

One of the things this season is going to bring for Union is their youth. With just three seniors on the roster the Dutchwomen may not have experience on their side, but they like the approach the young players have displayed over the course of the off season. The returners will be charged with leading and leaving it all on the ice.

“I think we’re just looking forward to a good season here,” said Sciba. “You know I think we’ve got a good group we’ve got a great leadership group and I think coming off a season where we want to continue to improve we want to get out of that 12th place position in our league. I think we’ve got a much ore driven group that put in a lot of work over the off season so I’m excited to see where we go, Sciba added.

Among the three seniors returning this season is Emily King who finished last season with 13 points on 97 shots taken which led the team. She said this season is about making every moment count.

“I’m really excited! I really like our freshman group right now and everyone’s very dialed this year and we’re really excited to get the season started,” King said. “It’s been a while it feels like a really long time since last year but its a little bitter sweet that its my senior season, so I have to make the most of it.”

The Dutchwomen’s first game is this Friday on the road against New Hampshire at 6 p.m.