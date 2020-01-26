Dutchwomen Claim Mayors’ Cup with 2-0 Win

The University at Albany men's basketball team hosted Hartford on Saturday in an early, 3:00 p.m. tipoff. The Great Danes played the Hawks close for most of the game, before Hartford pulled away late to knock off the Danes by 14, 62-48.

UAlbany and Hartford traded baskets for the first few minutes of the game, leaving the score tied at five with 17:54 to go. Starting with 17:11 remaining, Hartford went on a 10-0 run to go up 15-5, leaving UAlbany scoreless for nearly six-and-a-half minutes. Ahmad Clark broke the streak, scoring four-straight points to cut UAlbany's deficit to 15-9 with 10:45 remaining in the first.

The Great Danes cut the Hawks' lead to 15-13 with 7:43 remaining in the first, only for Hartford to snap UAlbany's 8-0 scoring run with a back-to-back three-pointers to go back up eight.

With 1:00 left in the first, Cameron Healy hit a three-pointer, extending his made-threes streak to 53 games. The shot cut Hartford's lead to two, 29-27. The Hawks had not scored in the previous three minutes.

Hartford took a 31-27 lead into the break. The Hawks had outscored UAlbany 18-8 in the paint, while the Great Danes struggled from the field, shooting just 27.6%, and just 14.3% from three. Clark and Kendall Lauderdale shared the team lead with six first-half points, while two Hawks, Hunter Marks and Malik Ellison, each scored nine.

A 7-0 run early in the second half put Hartford up 43-34. Romani Hansen scored UAlbany's first points in more than three minutes after grabbing his fourth offensive rebound of the game. On the Danes' next possession, Antonio Rizzuto hit a three to bring UAlbany within four.

Healy extended UAlbany's run to 7-0, before the Great Danes forced a turnover on the other end. Hartford scored on a fast break off a UAlbany turnover to end the Danes' run. UAlbany had closed to within two before Hartford's fast break after trailing by nine just under three minutes earlier.

Now leading 45-41 after their transition dunk to end UAlbany's run, Hartford started to pull away. During this stretch, Ellison scored 15-straight points for the Hawks. With 5:34 to go, he hit two free throws to give Hartford a 10-point lead, and the Hawks held their largest lead of the game, 17, with 3:14 remaining after a 15-0 run.

Hartford ultimately ended the game on a 17-5 run spanning the final 10:37. UAlbany struggled to find their offensive rhythm against the Hawks, finishing 14-56 from the floor and just 4-25 from three. The Danes did shoot well from the line, finishing 16-17 overall. Hartford outscored UAlbany 24-6 off turnovers, 32-16 in the paint, and 15-4 in transition. Hansen finished with a career-high 13 rebounds, including five on the offensive end. For Hartford, Ellison finished with a game-high 31 points, and shot a perfect 9-9 from the floor in the second half.

Next: UAlbany visits UMBC on Wednesday, January 29 before hosting Vermont on Saturday, February 1 for this year's Big Purple Growl.