Dutchwomen Claim Mayors’ Cup with 2-0 Win

After a scoreless two periods, Grace Heiting would get the scoring started in their third for Union.

Within minutes after the first, Carmen Merlo would take a shot at the empty netter for the go-ahead goal. The Engineers wouldn’t be able to respond. Union outshot RPI by a 24-9 margin and Amanda Rampado finished out the night with 24 saves as the Dutchwomen claim their first Mayors’ Cup trophy over RPI.

