TROY, NY (NEWS10) – After a 45-0 win over Buffalo State on Saturday, senior running back Ike Irabor and first-year quarterback Patch Flanagan of the Union College football team earned Liberty League player of the week accolades, the conference announced Monday.

Irabor was named the Liberty League Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season and fifth time in his career while Flanagan earned Rookie of the Week honors for the first time of his career.

Irabor continued his strong senior campaign on Saturday, racking up a season-high 129 rushing yards for his third consecutive game with over 100 yards on the ground. The senior added two touchdowns, including a four-yard run to open the scoring, and an 11-yard dash in the second quarter.

Flanagan made an impression in his collegiate debut in Union’s 45-0 win over Buffalo State, going 10-for-17 for 114 yards and three touchdowns in three quarters of work. The first-year was Union’s second leading rusher with five carries for 47 yards, including a 17-yard dash in the first quarter that resulted in a touchdown later in the drive.

This marks the first time multiple Dutchmen have been honored in the same week since Colin Lama ’22 and junior Michael Fiore were recognized on September 9, 2021.

Union continues conference play with a trip to Canton this weekend for a game against St. Lawrence University. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. at Weeks Field at Leckonby Stadium.