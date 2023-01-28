ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Backed by a 28-save shutout from senior Connor Murphy and goals from six different players, the Union College men’s hockey team blanked Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, 6-0, in the 10th annual Capital District Mayor’s Cup on Saturday night in front of 5,883 fans at MVP Arena.

The win marks Union’s second straight victory in the rivalry game and the second straight shutout in Albany. The six-goal margin of victory is the largest in the 10-year history of the Mayor’s Cup, surpassing Union’s 8-3 win in 2015. And, in a rivalry that dates back almost exactly 100 years and spans 112 games, the victory marks the first time ever that one team has posted back-to-back shutout victories thanks to Union’s 6-0 win back in October.

Fourteen different players had at least one point for Union (10-14-2) on the night, as Union brings the Mayor’s Cup back to Schenectady for the seventh time in 10 years. Junior Ville Immonen and first-year Carter Korpi both had a goal and an assist for two-point nights, while senior Owen Farris and junior Nic Petruolo both had a pair of helpers. In addition to Immonen and Korpi, juniors Ben Tupker and Tyler Watkins and sophomores Josh Nixon and Caden Villegas all scored for the Dutchmen.

At the other end of the ice, Murphy stopped all 28 shots that came his way to earn his second shutout of the season and fifth of his Union career, moving him into a tie with Justin Mrazek ’08 for sixth on the school career shutouts list.