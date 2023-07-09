ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Dutchmen had a doubleheader sweep of the Saugerties Stallions in their hands Saturday night at Keenholts Park, but it was ripped from their grasp by the Stallions’ Andrew Amato, whose late-game heroics forced a split.

After a 9-7 victory in game one, Albany starting pitcher Jacob Maurer paced the Dutchmen to start game two. After tossing three scoreless innings, Albany managed to string a couple baserunners together in the bottom of the third.

With men on second and third, Austin Francis brought home Will Binder on a sacrifice fly for the game’s first run.

Maurer continued his roll into the fourth frame, tossing a 1-2-3 inning, where he recorded his sixth and seventh strikeouts of the evening.

He was on the verge of a fifth straight scoreless inning, but made his only mistake of the game with two outs on an 0-2 pitch to Amato, who made Maurer pay by blasting a two-run home run to right-center field, claiming the Stallions a 2-1 lead. That long ball put an end to an impressive overall start for Maurer; he struck out eight and allowed just four hits in 4.2 innings of work.

He’d get off the hook, though, for the loss after the Dutchmen offense re-ignited in the bottom of the sixth inning. Albany pushed across four, two-out runs, with the go-ahead run being scored in electric fashion – a swipe of home plate by Anthony Paskell.

Albany maintained a 5-2 edge heading into the seventh, and final inning. The Stallions managed to get the tying run to the plate in Amato. He deposited the first pitch he saw from Greg Mays over the fence for his second homer of the game – a three-run round tripped that leveled the score at five, and eventually forced extra innings after the Dutchmen came up empty in the bottom of the inning.

Saugerties teed off in the extra frame, pushing across six runs on five hits, giving Liam Horan plenty of breathing room in the bottom of the eighth to close out an 11-5 win for the Stallions.

Albany (10-17) is back home Monday for a game against Oneonta at 6:35 p.m. Saugerties (14-11) travels to Amsterdam Monday for a Capital Region clash with the 27-2 Mohawks. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.