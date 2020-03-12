RPI department of athletics ceases competitions

TROY, N.Y. – Following the announcement that Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) is extending remote instruction until the end of the spring semester and the requirement that all undergraduate students move out of campus residencies to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, the Department of Athletics has announced that all practices and competitions for men’s hockey, women’s swimming & diving and each of its nine spring sports have been canceled as of Friday, March 13. The affected spring programs are baseball, golf, softball, men’s and women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s tennis and men’s and women’s outdoor track & field.

The NCAA Championship qualifiers from men’s & women’s indoor track & field, who are in Winston-Salem, N.C., and competing on Friday and Saturday, are allowed to participate in their championships.