COVID19 impact on former Union standout

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For many college athletes looking to play at the professional level, Draft Day is a day they anxiously look forward to and for former Union baseball standout Jake Fishman, that day came on June 11th, 2016.”

“I was a junior when I got drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays and then once I got drafted, they brought me down to Florida,” Fishman said.

In his final season with the Dutchmen, Fishman went 7 and oh with a point 41 ERA and allowing only three earned runs in 66 innings.

“I think there’s a lot to be said about taking control of your own career and that’s what Union allowed me to do,” Fishman.

He said it prepared him for the next chapter of his career and his path through the Toronto Blue Jays organization started in rookie ball.

He added, “The jump was pretty drastic because I’m coming from Division 3 and now, I’m facing guys who were younger than me but still were super talented but very raw.”

He said it didn’t take him long to move up, once he got the hang of it all. “From there on it’s been smooth sailing, been steadily moving up in the organization over the years and last year I was in the Double A in New Hampshire.”

He was also looking forward to continue to grow, but that was before COVID-19 put a halt on everything.

“It’s unfortunate in the fact that every year you come into the season thinking that this is going to be my year to eventually make it. I feel like that this year has almost been taken away.”

He finished by saying that it’s not something that he or any organization can control but one thing he can do is use this time off to hone in on his skills and be prepared for when the next call comes.