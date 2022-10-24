ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — College of Saint Rose women’s soccer coach Laurie Darling Gutheil achieved a career milestone when the Golden Knights defeated Pace 3-0 on Oct. 18. She earned her 400th career win as a coach.

The Golden Knights followed up that win with a 2-0 victory over New Haven Saturday afternoon to remain undefeated. Coach Gutheil believes the career milestone is a credit to all the players and coaches that have helped her along the way.

“I share that with all the players that did all the work on the field and love the game as much as I do and all of our coaching staff members who have contributed to making our program what it is at the conference, regional and national level,” said Gutheil.

The Golden Knights will wrap up the regular season on the road against Adelphi with a chance to win the regular-season conference title on the line.