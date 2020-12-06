CBA’s Jordan King has a shot at Siena’s starting lineup

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Barring a last minute addition to the schedule, this time next week will be the first time we’ll see the Siena men’s basketball team. That starting unit might include a familiar face.

Head coach Carmen Maciariello included CBA’s Jordan King among those he’s considering to start alongside Jalen Pickett and Manny Camper. King played in 30 games his freshman season, starting two and averaging 4.7 points per game while shooting 37 percent from three. Both coach Carm and his teammates have seen growth from the local product.

“I love Jordan’s competitiveness,” Maciariello said. “I think he worked really hard in the weight room in the summer. I love his quickness and I think he gives us a different dimension.

“Teams have to try and guard a smaller quick guy a little different than they have to do a bigger guard like Aiden. He’s a guy that’s earned the right to be in the conversation as a starter for us.”

“Jordan is a great floor spacer for us, and he’s been doing a terrific job in the pick and roll, making the right reads,” Jalen Pickett said. “He gets in and watches a lot of film and asks a lot of questions on it. I can’t wait to see where he’s gonna be this season.”

We’ll know if King cracks that starting lineup by next Friday — or sooner.