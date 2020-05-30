Bryant and Stratton expands their athletics department

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Bryant and Stratton is joining schools like UAlbany and Saint Rose in adding an ESports team to their athletics department and they’re inviting every one who’s interested to virtually tryout.

For the past two years, Pat Fillien has spearheaded the athletics department over at Bryant and Stratton College in the capital region. The campus currently has five different teams, expanding was always on the forefront of his mind and he’s doing just that.

“We decided to add esports for our athletic department, as we’re growing it certainly helps with enrollment,” Filien said.

The Bobcats are partnering with Gaming Insomiacs to attract competitive video gamers.

Frederick Freeman, co-founder of Gaming Insomiacs added, “A college like Bryant and Stratton, they just started their basketball program and baseball program so this ESports this is right in their relm, it fits in there.”

He said Gaming Insomiacs will provide all the gaming equipments to help this program succeed and every student will also qualify for an athletic scholarship.

Filien then mentioned, “There are just a mirrored of opportunities for these students to be a part of it and also if you attain that certain level of expertise, you can become a professional esports gamer.”

The new program is set to start in the fall but first, The Bobcats are holding tryouts to form their new team, which Gaming Insomniacs will take control over.

“They can compete against one another,” Filien said as he explained how the tryouts will take place. “They can do some things singularly but also once it’s all over, they’ll assess some of the talent level of all of these gamers.”

Freeman said, “They’re also going to be streaming it and that allows us to be able to watch what they’re doing, how they’re playing and all that stuff. That allows us to play the rank structure and who is going to be accepted into the esports program.”

The virtual tryout is completely free, everyone trying out must be a Bryant and Stratton student.

Register at www.gaminginsomiacs.org