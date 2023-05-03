ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The College of Saint Rose has named Brian Beaury the head coach of the men’s basketball program effective immediately.

Beaury spent more than 30 years at Saint Rose and retired as head coach in 2018 after missing the Golden Knights’ 2017-2018 season for medical reasons. He has compiled a 643-226 (.664) career record as head coach, while his teams qualified for the postseason in 31 of his 32 seasons and won eight conference titles. Beaury has earned Coach of the Year honors five different times, and in 2016, he became just the ninth NCAA Division II head coach to reach the 600-win mark. Beaury earned both his bachelor’s degree in business administration and his master’s degree in education from Saint Rose.

“I’ve gotten to know Coach Beaury quite well since I began at Saint Rose in August of 2019 and we developed a friendship rather quickly,” said Associate Vice President and Director of Athletics, Lori Anctil. “We share the same passion and vision for Saint Rose and the Men’s Basketball program and we are thrilled with the opportunity we have to work together, side by side. Brian’s proven track record of recruiting high character impact players, along with his uncanny ability to outwork and outperform his counterparts, will bring this program immediate success in the upcoming campaign. He has unfinished business and I’m looking forward to bringing conference championships and NCAA appearances back to Saint Rose. “

“My passion for the College and the Golden Knights basketball program has never changed over four decades,” Beaury said. “Visiting campus for the first time in 1978, I knew that Saint Rose was where I belonged. As men’s basketball coach, it is an honor to play a small role in the growth and development of the College and watch our student-athletes thrive on and off the court while they are here and when they become alums. The passion I feel for the people and the goal to succeed hasn’t faded.”

Beaury enters in place of Perno, whose 17-year career at The College began as a student-athlete and culminated in being named head coach during the 2018 season.

“On behalf of The College of Saint Rose, I want to thank Mike Perno for his almost two decades of service to the College,” Anctil shared. “As a Saint Rose graduate and coach, Mike has always held the College and the basketball program to the highest of standards. Under his leadership, he mentored and guided our student-athletes to achieve individual and team success on and off the court, always putting the players in the program first. I wish Mike, his wife Crystal, and their boys, KP and Kellan, all the best and know they’ll always be rooting for their Golden Knights.”

“From the time Coach Beaury recruited me to Saint Rose, he has always been there for me and my family. I was humbled by the faith he had in me to take over the program when he stepped away in 2018, and I’m honored to be able to turn the reigns back over to him,” said Perno. “As a graduate of the College and friend to many on campus, Saint Rose will always hold a special place in my heart. I’m excited for the future of the program and know Coach Beaury will continue to bring success.”

The College will formally introduce Beaury as head coach in a press conference on Wednesday, May 10 at 12:00 pm in Daniel P. Nolan Gymnasium.