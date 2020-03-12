America East cancels all competitions and practices through end of academic year

BOSTON, MA – Effective immediately, all competition and practices for all teams and individual student-athletes at America East Conference institutions have been canceled for the rest of this academic year, including any spring sport events that occur beyond the academic year.

The decision was made in light of the recent developments, including the cancellation of all NCAA winter and spring championships, regarding the spread of the COVID-19 virus. This is a proactive decision to protect the health, safety and well-being of everyone.