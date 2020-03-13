All Union College spring athletic events canceled

TROY, N.Y. – As Union College, the United States and the world deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Liberty League announced on Friday that all intercollegiate athletic events have been canceled for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.



“This pandemic has pushed the NCAA, conferences and institutions to take unprecedented actions, and we understand the steps taken by the Liberty League and are supportive of these actions,” said Director of Athletics Jim McLaughlin ’93. “I am so disappointed for our student-athletes who had many great things still ahead of them this year. We will do all we can to support them during this very difficult time.”



The full Liberty League statement was released on Friday afternoon:



“Pursuant to the decision by the NCAA on Thursday to cancel the remainder of its winter and spring championships due to the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, the Liberty League Presidents have unanimously agreed to cancel all remaining Liberty League regular-season and championship competition effective immediately.



“Our Liberty League members arrived at this difficult and challenging decision after a thorough review of information from local, state, federal, and other public health authorities. While we recognize the disappointment that this decision will bring to our student-athletes, our top priority continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our students and their families, coaches, campus constituents and surrounding communities.



“The Liberty League will continue to advocate for the NCAA to restore a season of eligibility for all student-athletes impacted by the cancellation of seasons due to the COVID-19 situation.”