Colin Golson Jr. enters transfer portal

by: Siena Athletics

Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena Basketball rising sophomore forward Colin Golson, Jr. has announced his intention to transfer. The Detroit, Michigan native has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

“We would like to wish Colin all the best in his future pursuits,” said head coach Carmen Maciariello.

Golson appeared in 13 games (four starts) during his freshman season at Siena, averaging 5.2 points and 3.1 rebounds in 19.1 minutes. He was named the MAAC Rookie of the Week on Jan. 18.                                                                      

Golson departs Siena College in good academic standing. 

