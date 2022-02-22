WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (NEWS10) – Siena Basketball couldn’t overcome a cold first half shooting performance as Monmouth defeated the Saints 71-59 at the OceanFirst Bank Center. Siena scored just 19 points on 22% shooting (7-32) including 0-8 from three in the opening stanza, as the Saints fell into a three-way tie for second place in the MAAC Standings with both the Hawks and Saint Peter’s with four games remaining.

The MAAC leader in threes George Papas scored a game-high 18 points on the strength of four triples for Monmouth (18-19, 10-6), while North Carolina transfer Walker Miller added 15 points. Seton Hall transfer Shavar Reynolds chipped in 12 points, while Nikkei Rutty contributed 19 rebounds, four blocks, and a plus-minus of +21 for the Hawks.

Jackson Stormo scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half and added nine rebounds for Siena (13-11, 10-6), which dropped its final MAAC matchup in West Long Branch before Monmouth bolts for the Colonial Athletic Association at the end of the school year. Freshman reserve Javian McCollum added nine points and posted his second straight four-assist, zero-turnover performance for the Saints, who committed their fewest turnovers (five) since recording four vs. Saint Peter’s on Feb. 19, 2019.

Squaring off for the first of two pivotal matchups between the squads in just a six-day stretch, Monmouth took advantage of Siena’s slow start to claim a 15-point advantage at 34-19 at the half. The Saints’ offense came to life with a 40-point second half, but the Hawks virtually matched their output.

Papas hit back-to-back threes to increase the Monmouth lead to as many as 21 at 57-36 with 10:08 remaining. Siena made one final push, generating an 18-6 spurt to pull back within single digits at 63-54 with 2:43 left. But the Saints couldn’t get any closer as they saw their four-game win streak in the series snapped, while falling for the seventh time in nine matchups in West Long Branch.

Overall, the Hawks, who entered the day leading the MAAC while ranking 35th nationally in field goal percentage defense (.403), held Siena to a season-low 31.8% shooting including only 3-20 from three. Monmouth limited the Saints’ top-two scorers Colby Rogers and Anthony Gaines to just a combined 5-28 (18%) from the field, including 0-9 from distance.

Siena continues its pivotal five-game, 10-day stretch Thursday when they travel to Quinnipiac for a 7 p.m. contes