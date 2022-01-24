Cohoes routs Cobleskill-Richmondville off big nights from Brown and Fairley

Cohoes, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cohoes entered Monday night’s game at home against Cobleskill-Richmondville coming off a big win over Catholic Central, and they just kept things rolling in the Colonial Council.

Paul Clark helped Cobleskill out to an 8-4 advantage in the first quarter, but then Royal Brown caught fire. The junior guard dropped 36 points while senior Shamier Fairley added 27 as Cohoes routed Cobleskill-Richmondville 81-44.

Cohoes is back in action Wednesday at Hudson at 6:30 p.m. while Cobleskill-Richmondville hosts Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk Friday at 6:30 p.m.

