Cohoes, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Playoff basketball in the Capital Region tipped off Thursday night with opening matchups of the Section 2 basketball brackets and we began with a play-in game over at Cohoes.

The 14-seeded Tigers hosted 19-seed Hudson for a chance to play three seed Catskill on Saturday. Madison Huneau spotted up in the corner and knocked down a three to give Cohoes an early 6-0 lead.

The Tigers build on that lead with defense into offense. Camryn Chicaway tipped away a pass and took it coast to coast for an and one to extend the lead to 9-1 in the first. Chicaway had range too, splashing a three a few moments later as Cohoes led 18-5 after the first quarter.

Cohoes went on to roll past Hudson 50-31 as they visit three seed Catskill Saturday at 6 p.m.