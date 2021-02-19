(NEWS10) – In its 15th year in the Capital Region, Coaches vs. Cancer is more committed to the fight against cancer than ever, despite increasing challenges that have surfaced during the global COVID-19 pandemic. The American Cancer Society estimates a 50% loss of funds for cancer research in 2020.

Their life-saving mission is in jeopardy. So the ACS is asking the Capital Region to rally in support of their efforts, which have touched the lives of so many local cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers.

COACHES VS. CANCER

The Coaches vs. Cancer program is a nationwide collaboration between the American Cancer Society and the NABC. This initiative leverages the personal experiences, community leadership, and professional excellence of coaches nationwide to increase cancer awareness and promote healthy living through year-round awareness efforts, fundraising activities, and advocacy programs.

Since 1993, coaches have raised over $128 million for the American Cancer Society. Here in the Capital Region, we are celebrating our 15th year of hosting the Coaches vs Cancer Basket “Ball” in collaboration with the University at Albany & Siena College Men’s Basketball Coaches. Over the 15 years, we have raised over $2 million dollars.

Event is co-hosted by the head coaches & wives at both schools each year and is co-presented by SEFCU & Prime Companies

AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY & COVID-19

Due to COVID-19, the way we fuel our fight has drastically changed and the American Cancer Society’s mission to save lives is at risk. The need for funding is greater because now cancer patients are more vulnerable than ever. Funding groundbreaking research and providing access to care, like rides to treatment and free lodging for cancer patients, are at risk. Patients, caregivers and families are counting on us to fight this disease no matter what the circumstances. Cancer never stops and neither do we.