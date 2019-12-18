Coach McDermott talks ahead of game with the Patriots

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott addressed the media Wednesday morning as his team prepares to take on the New England Patriots Saturday afternoon in Foxboro.

Cornerback Tre’Davious White was elected to his first Pro Bowl yesterday. Here’s what McDermott had to say about White, “The guys that were recognized, Tre’ and the alternates we did have I think that’s great recognition for those guys and it’s a job well done for a lot of hard work that they’ve put in. I felt like we had a lot of other guys though that deserve recognition, that worked hard. It’s a team game, that’s what we prescribe to here and I can’t control guys that get recognized, that’s your jobs.”

McDermott was asked if beating the Patriots would be the next step in the process, “they have been well established in this division for a long time and across the NFL for the obvious reasons there, what is important for us is to continue to take steps as an organization and as a football team. It’s important that we continue to work on our quality of play and our fundamentals, the way we play, the way we take care of the football, so we go from there.”

On the injury front the only player McDermott mentioned was tackle Ty Nsekhe who will miss practice again today with an ankle injury.

