Coach Carm motivating players to stay safe

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. — The Siena basketball teams haven’t been shut down because of COVID-19 concerns yet, as five of their fellow MAAC schools have dealt with this preseason. Three are currently still on pause, while two have returned to activity. Amidst the risk, Saints’ men’s basketball head coach Carmen Maciariello is motivating his players to stay safe, by using the other less fortunate programs as examples.

“I make sure I remind our guys that it could just be that one split second of not staying disciplined, not wearing their mask, not washing their hands, not hanging around the right people and staying in the right crowds, that what we love to do could be taken from us,” Maciariello said via a Zoom conference call with the MAAC coaches. “So that time on our court is precious. We want to make sure we’re getting something in every day because we can build this thing brick by brick with what we’re doing defensively, offensively, and the habits we’re creating.”

Maciariello was also asked about the team’s first inter-squad scrimmage on Sunday. He said the Saints have “a lot of work to do.”