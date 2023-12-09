ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — When the College of Saint Rose announced it would be closing at the end of the year, Saint Rose athletes were left wondering what to do next. But it didn’t stop there, also impacting the incoming class of prospective athletes.

Athletes enrolled at the college, like Niskayuna graduate and freshman Saint Rose baseball player Sam Booth, were left to scramble to find a new school. “We have to enter the transfer portal, we have to reach out to coaches, hope coaches reach out to us to try and find another home and find another school,” said Booth. “That’s hard. It’s a very hard process, a lot of things go into it.”

Then there are the high school students that had already committed to Saint Rose. Take Chatham senior Tate Van Alstyne for example. He had committed to the Saint Rose baseball team this past summer. “Right away I was calling the coach, I was calling my travel coach being like, ‘What do I do? What’s the next step? This is probably the craziest thing that’s every happened to me,'” said Van Alstyne. “And they were just like, ‘Don’t panic, don’t panic. there’s no need to panic. You’re going to be fine.'”

Van Alstyne didn’t panic and is now back in the recruiting mix with the help of his support system, including Wayne Jones, the head baseball coach at Saint Rose. “I was able to have my first visit at SNHU, Southern New Hampshire and it was absolutely beautiful, I loved it,” said Van Alstyne. “Just trying to reach out to more schools and keep my options open. It hasn’t been hard. My college coach, coach Jones, I have to thank him. He’s helping me out with the recruiting process again and my travel coaches at Rip City Academy, they’ve been helping me out and helping me with my options. Coach Steltz, all of my coaches have been there for me so it’s been a little bit easier than anticipated.”

Booth, who was set to be Van Alstyne’s teammate, is now looking to potentially play both baseball and basketball in college. He echoes that the Saint Rose athletic department has been supportive through this process. “All of the people on the athletic side have helped us,” said Booth. “They’re all in our corner. Especially my coach, coach Jones, he’s helped us a lot. It’s sad that I won’t get to play for him because he was fun to play for.”

While nothing about this situation is ideal – both Sam and Tate are confident it will work out in the end. “Luckily I have some good people in my corner that are going to help me find ways to reach out to schools and schools have reached out to me so I think I’ll be good,” said Booth. “I’m going to start emailing schools and just do what I can.”

“[Chatham head coach Scott Steltz] was telling me it was a blessing in disguise,” said Van Alstyne. “At first I was like, ‘Come on, how? I had one of my dream schools and I was going there with all my buddies and now it’s like gone.’ But he was right.”