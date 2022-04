LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Anna Cleary threw 12 strikeouts, stifling Shaker in Bethlehem’s 5-0 win Tuesday afternoon. She threw a complete game two-hitter.

The Eagles gave Cleary an early lead when Stella Apuzzi’s bloop single to right scored the game’s first run in the first inning. Bethlehem broke the game open with a 3-run third inning on its way to victory.