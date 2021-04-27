Class AA final a shot at redemption for Shaker and Guilderland

Latham, N.Y. (NEWS10) —For Shaker, it’s a shot at revenge after 2019’s upset loss to Guilderland in the Section 2 semifinals.

“Last year, you know, it was kind of a shock to us losing in that first round but I feel like this year we all bought in as a group,” Shaker senior linebacker Luke Wyrshyhora said.

For Guilderland, the Dutchmen got their revenge last week against Shen, but Friday is a chance to finish the job with a title.

“We lost last year and we really want to get it this time,” Guilderland senior lineman Paris Hart said. “You know the seniors on this team really care about that.”

With storylines abound, both coaches are making certain their guys don’t lose focus.

“One of the things we talked about this week is as the picture gets bigger your focus needs to get smaller,” Guilderland head coach Dan Penna said. “But we try not to get too wrapped up in it and we’re playing a really good opponent. I mean I think that’s what it comes down to.”

It isn’t a typical Section 2 superbowl, but these teams aren’t taking for granted one last chance to go out on top with a win.

“It’s the goal every year to finish your season with a win and usually there’s only one team in the state that can do that,” Shaker head coach Greg Sheeler said. “So this would be a nice opportunity to end with a win.”

“I definitely know it will sink in as soon as I touch the field Friday,” Hart said. “All the year’s I have been playing and all the times we have faced Shaker, just that last time, you know like maybe we’ll get another chance but this time you actually won’t.”

Whether it’s redemption for Shaker or Guilderland we’ll find out at Shaker High School Friday night at 7 p.m.