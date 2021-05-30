City Rocks hang tough with Bates, Duren at GymRat Challenge

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The GymRat Challenge came into town last weekend for some of the best girls prep hoops you can find in the northeast. This weekend they ran it back with the boys.

The Albany City Rocks got a high profile opponent on Saturday in Team Final at the Armory. The squad from Philadelphia featured the top two prospects in the class of 2022, Emoni Bates and Jalen Duren. Early on though, it was Albany Academy’s own Marcus Jackson making an eye popping play. He went behind the back twice on a drive and finished around Bates as the City Rocks jumped out to a 7-2 lead.

The City Rocks carried a 33-32 lead into halftime, but the duo of Bates and Duren came alive in the second half with some excellent passing and finishing to come away with a 77-66 win. The GymRat Challenge is back in action all day Sunday at the Albany Capital Center.