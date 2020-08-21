Churchill Downs announces no fans in attendance for Kentucky Derby

Louisville, K.Y. — The 146th running of the Kentucky Derby on September 5th will not include fans, according to a press release from Churchill Downs Incorporated.

Churchill Downs has spent the past several months planning a derby with limited spectator attendance, but cited rising COVID-19 case numbers in Louisville and the surrounding region as reason to go back upon that original plan.

“I applaud Churchill Downs for continuing to monitor the virus and making the right and responsible decision,” Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said via the press release.

“This year’s Kentucky Derby was never going to be the celebration we’re used to, but I could not be more grateful to our tremendous team members and community partners for all of their efforts,” Bill Carstanjen, CEO of CDI, said in the release.

The decision to run without fans applies to all live racing at Churchill Downs Racetrack during Derby week, including the Kentucky Oaks on Friday, September 4th.

Ticket holders for all Derby week races will be issued a refund.

