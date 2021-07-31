Chocolate Milk Mile at Burnt Hills honors Stony Brook runner

Burnt Hills, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Running a mile is a great workout. Try it with a belly full of chocolate milk.

That’s what local runners from across the college ranks did at Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School on Saturday afternoon in memory of Noah Farrelly.

Noah was a track and field runner at Stony Brook when he was struck and killed by a car while running in 2018, and Saturday’s run helped raise money for the Noah Farrelly Memorial Fund.

“It’s an awesome time because at first it was just a group of 20 to 30 guys who gathered around and had a good time and now it’s the same thing but it’s for a greater cause celebrating Noah’s life,” 2019 Burnt Hills graduate Nick Hunziker said.

“When he came in 2018 he wasn’t a very good milk chugger, he didn’t run fast, but he clearly enjoyed his time,” Hunziker added. “So we know it’s something that he would have loved. It’s why we do it and it’s fun every single year.”

