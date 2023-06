MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Chatham softball team rolled through Section 2 to win the Class C title. They looked to keep it rolling in the state tournament, starting in Subregionals against St. Lawrence Central on Wednesday.

The Panthers dominated from the jump, putting up five runs in the first inning. Chatham kept their foot on the pedal throughout, on their way to an 11-3 win.

The Panthers will take on Northeastern Clinton on Friday in the Regional Final at 4:30 PM.