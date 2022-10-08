GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Class D matchup over at Greenwich Friday night. The Witches hosted the Panthers of Chatham.

The Panthers were leading 20-0 late in the second quarter, but Greenwich was knocking on the door in the red zone. They cashed in thanks to Colin Hughes who scored to put the Witches on the board to make it 20-7, Chatham.

On the ensuing drive the Panthers made it all the way inside the Witches five yard line and tried to score before the break, but the Greenwich defense made a huge play to keep Chatham out the end zone as time ran out.

However, when the second half came around Chatham called on Tyler Kneller who scored on a long touchdown run to extend their lead to 26-7 over Greenwich. The Witches would find the end zone again but Chatham held on to win 26-14.