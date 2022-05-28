Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Both Chatham and Galway won their respective section titles, but only the winner of Saturday’s Class C/CC championship game received the honor of representing Section 2 in states.

The Panthers were without their number two pitcher Tyler Kneller after an ejection in the sectional title game, so freshman Logan Smalley got the start and Galway took advantage right away. Joshua Loveless sent a double down the left field line to score one of five Galway runs in the opening frame.

Chatham wasn’t worried. Michael Pierro sent a double to the wall in the third inning to tie the game at five in the third inning. Jameson Balich followed that up with a fly out to left that scored another to make it 7-5, and Chatham didn’t look back from there in a 10-6 win.

“Well this team is a family,” Pierro said. “Obviously we have Logan’s back. With the suspension of Tyler Kneller we had to overcome this adversity and our team is the best at doing that and we’re just great at this.”

“We just settle in, relax and just play our game,” Pierro said. “We know our bats can just turn around and just like you said hit 10. We can just bring in as many runs as we can possibly want to so, it’s our game it’s just our bats.”