Binghamton, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Chatham has carried some stellar pitching performances all the way to the Class C state championship, but on Saturday, they would need the bats to get the job done.

Facing Chester Saturday afternoon at Mirabito Stadium, the Hambletonians rung up Chatham for a quick four runs in the bottom of the first due to a shaky start from starting pitcher Matthew Thorsen, but the Panthers responded well.

Matt Radley looped a single into center to put two runs on the board for the Panthers in the top of the second to cut the lead in half. Immediately after, last night’s big bat struck again.

Tate Van Alstyne followed up Friday night’s grand slam with the tying two run single, and Chatham rolled from there with two more runs on their way to a 6-4 win in the Class C state championship game.

“It’s the greatest feeling ever,” Thorsen said. “Me and the boys have always dreamed of this and it’s a dream come true.”

“The first inning we struggled, I gave up 4 runs,” Thorsen said. “I came back in the dugout, everyone was picking me up. It was single after single after single, an error and then we just got the job done.”