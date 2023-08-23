RAVENA, NY (NEWS10) — Champions Week rolls on on NEWS10 ABC. The next stop? The kings of Class B, Ravena.

Ravena took Class B by storm last season, winning the Class B Super Bowl and making it to the semifinal round of the playoffs for a second consecutive season. Senior quarterback Kaden Potter believes Ravena can go even further. “I think if everyone focuses up, we could go farther than the last two years,” said Potter. “I mean we have the speed, the strength, the talent. We could win everything this year.”

Ravena returns six starters from last season. That experience will bode well for this run-heavy offense that will have to replace last year’s bell cow, Aidan Lochner. Lucky for them they have a quick solution. “Dom Paljusaj,” said Potter. “I think we have the talent and don’t get me wrong, Aidan was a hell of a ball player. He’s going to tear it up at Cortland, but I think we have just the right amount of talent in the backfield with Dom and Ethan I think they’re going to step up big time.”

Paljusaj recognizes the task ahead of him. “The shoes are hard to fill,” said Paljusaj. “Aidan Lochner came in last year and was the best player in the section, so the shoes are going to be hard to fill.”

Defensively, Ravena will rely on the secondary to lead the way. With the majority of the unit returning, head coach Gary VanDerzee said that experience will work in their favor. “They’re athletic,” said VanDerzee. “They can run and again, intelligence plays a huge part.”

Ravena will host O’Neill for their season opener on Friday, September 2 at 5:00 PM.