COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie took a trip up the road to face the No. 7 ranked Brothers Friday night.

CBA always relying on their run game and did not waver from it on this night. Already up 7-0 in the first quarter the Brothers hand it to Latrell Bonaparte-Martin who scored from a few yards out to extend their lead to 14-0.

The Brothers kept on rolling from their. Getting in on the scoring affair was Jahmir Pitcher who weaved his way through traffic on his way to the end zone, to make it 21-0 CBA. Then the Brothers would dig into their bag of trick plays. Insert Jack Gialanella at quarterback who connected with Donald Jones in the end zone making it 28-0.

The Raiders just didn’t have an answer for CBA’s high powered offense and the Brothers roll on to win 48 to 13.