ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sunday afternoon was filled with joy and happiness for Christian Brothers Academy tight end and defensive lineman Chuck Volan as he celebrated a goal that he’s been working towards for a long time.

The two way standout announced his college commitment via twitter to the University of Colgate football program. Volan has scored five touchdowns so far this season, recorded multiple tackles for loss and two sacks.

He received offers from other division one programs like the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Albany.