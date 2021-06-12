CBA survives late rally from Guilderland

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Top seeds often get byes in the section playoffs. Class AA’s top baseball seed probably didn’t expect to wait all week to play. Christian Brothers Academy finally got on the field Friday against Guilderland.

The Dutchmen and Bethlehem went through two postponements and extras, but Guilderland got the Brothers in the Class AA quarterfinals.

The Brothers struck first. Following a double by Luke Szepek, CBA took advantage of a Guilderland error on a pickoff play to get on the board.

The Dutchmen responded in the top of the fourth on an RBI single by Nick Mahar.

CBA took a 5-2 lead into the final inning, but Guilderland loaded the bases with no outs. However, the Dutchmen only got one run across, as the Brothers survive for a 5-3 win.

CBA will take on Colonie in the semifinal Saturday at 1:00 PM.

