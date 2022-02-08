CBA survives late push from Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy boys basketball team hosted Christian Brothers Academy Tuesday night in a Suburban Council clash.

The Brothers took a 27-26 lead into halftime, extending the lead to 35-29 after the third quarter. The Flying Horses cut it to 44-42 with under two minutes to play, but CBA held on for the 50-42 win.

The Brothers end their regular season Friday at home against Shaker. The Flying Horses will look to bounce back on the road against Bethlehem Friday.