CBA survives late push from Troy
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy boys basketball team hosted Christian Brothers Academy Tuesday night in a Suburban Council clash.
The Brothers took a 27-26 lead into halftime, extending the lead to 35-29 after the third quarter. The Flying Horses cut it to 44-42 with under two minutes to play, but CBA held on for the 50-42 win.
The Brothers end their regular season Friday at home against Shaker. The Flying Horses will look to bounce back on the road against Bethlehem Friday.
More Sports News
Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips