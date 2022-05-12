ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On the last day of Suburban Council league play, there was a lot at stake. Christian Brothers Academy hosted Shaker, with both teams battling for the three seed.

It was a pitchers duel for much of the game, as both teams were held scoreless through four innings. The Brothers tallied three runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to carry a 6-0 lead into the final inning. The Blue Bison put up quite a fight, rallying for five runs in the seventh inning, but the comeback fell short as the Brothers held on for the 6-5 win.

CBA will host Albany Academy on Monday to round out their regular season, while Shaker will take on Kingston on Saturday before finishing their regular season against Columbia on Monday.