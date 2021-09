CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- The remains of a Korean War soldier from the Capital Region are being prepared for a proper burial near his home.

Corporal Walter Smead was reported Missing in Action on December 6, 1950. He was 24 years old. His remains were not found until they were turned over by North Korea on July 27, 2018. They were identified as Corporal Smead's in March 2021.