CBA, Shaker set for clash of Class AA unbeatens

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two of the last three times Bob Burns and Greg Sheeler have met on the gridiron, their teams took undefeated records into the game. Friday night will be no different.

Burns’ Christian Brothers Academy, ranked 11th in the state in Class AA, will host Sheeler and the Shaker Blue Bison, ranked 15th in the state. “It’s two undefeated teams,” said Burns. “We’re looking to get a number one seed heading into the playoffs, so there’s a lot of things up for grabs here.”

Not only will CBA and Shaker be a battle of unbeaten teams, it will feature a clash between two of the best units in the area: the Brothers’ defense, and the Blue Bisons’ offense. CBA has pitched four shutouts this season, giving up six points in five games. “Their defensive line is long and athletic,” said Sheeler. “Their linebackers are excellent. Jaylen Riggins is probably one of the best in the area.”

But the Brothers will have their hands full. The Blue Bison are averaging 40 points per game, led by elusive sophomore quarterback Jake Iacobaccio. “He is a quick shifty quarterback”, said CBA senior linebacker Jaylen Riggs. “But we got the guys to contain him and that’s what I think we’re going to do tomorrow (Friday) night.”

Burns knows it will take all eleven guys doing their jobs on defense to slow down the Shaker attack. “It’s going to be a team effort to be able to control their offense because they’re explosive,” Burns said. “They make some big plays. It’s a good challenge.”

On the other side of the ball, CBA has had success all year pounding the football. It all starts with the big guys up front. “They got some big people on the line so it’s going to be a challenge getting past them and getting into the backfield,” said Shaker senior linebacker Sam D’angelo. “I think if we play our game, fast, strong, and physical that we can get the job done.”

Kickoff Friday night is set for 7:00 PM.