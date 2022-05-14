COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Friday was BronationDay at Christian Brothers Academy, with seniors enjoying an end of the year barbeque. But what will really catch your attention is what’s on its way to CBA.

The school raised money Friday to become the first high school in the region with an all-season dome. It will be 55,000 square feet, including a massive turf field, a workout facility, basketball courts, golf simulators and more. They hope to have it finished this winter.

Head football coach Bob Burns believes this will help further develop the athletes at CBA, allowing them to reach their highest potential. “It just shows the investment of the administration, the alumni, everybody affiliated with this school that athletics is going to be brought to the forefront,” said Burns. “We’re trying to provide the best possible high school experience to get these kids to the highest level that they possibly can. It’s something that I think is going to bring us to the forefront of athletics in Section 2 and hopefully the state.”