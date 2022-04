Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The defending Section 2 Class AA baseball champs, CBA, hosted Shenendehowa on Friday.

The Plainsmen jumped out to a 4-0 lead after a bases clearing double by Jack Griffin in the second inning. The Brothers stormed back, scoring 8 unanswered runs to top Shen 8-4.

The Brothers will look to keep it rolling at home against Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake on Monday, while the Plainsmen will look to bounce back at home against Albany on Tuesday.