ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — CBA came into Friday night’s game against Guilderland undefeated, but that didn’t stop the Dutchmen from making things interesting.

The Dutchmen’s defense got the Brothers off the field on their first two drives, which gave them momentum on their first scoring drive. First-year quarterback Travis Berschwinger scored on a quarterback sneak to put Guilderland up 7-0.

CBA answered back with a long touchdown run from Jahmir Pitcher which tied the game 7-7. The Brothers scored at the beginning of the second quarter to take a fourteen to seven-lead.

Guilderland’s defense kept CBA scoreless in the third quarter, but the Brothers found the end zone in the fourth to pull away 21-7.