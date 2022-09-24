ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — The Brothers have been on a roll this season and they aimed to keep it going during their homecoming game against Schenectady.

CBA already built up a 12-0 lead into the second quarter and the offense kept rolling from there. After forcing a Patriots 3 and out the Brothers were knocking on the door in the red zone and kicked it down with a touchdown run from Jahmir Pitcher. At that point it was 19-0, CBA.

On the very next possession, they gave it to Pitcher again and he crossed the plain once again giving the Brothers a 26-0 lead heading into the half.

CBA would go on to win 47-0 over the Patriots.