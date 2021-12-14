CBA rolls past Schenectady at home

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady had some confidence coming into CBA Tuesday night, coming off a thrilling win over Saratoga Friday.

The Brothers didn’t really seem to care about that, as CBA was firing on all cylinders Tuesday night at home on their way to a 67-34 win. Ayden Harrison led the Brothers with 19 points, as Aiden Wine chipped in 15. Damari Holder led the Patriots with nine points.

Both teams are back in action Friday night, with CBA hosting Shen and Schenectady visiting Guilderland. Both games are slated to start at 7 p.m.