ALBANY N.Y. (NEWS10) — Both Christian Brothers Academy and Averill Park picked up Week 0 wins. Only one team could leave Week 1 unbeaten.

CBA leaned on the ground and pound attack to cruise to a 40-0 win. The Brothers improve to 2-0 in Bob Burns’ first season.

CBA will look to improve to 3-0 next Friday night at home against Bethlehem. Averill Park will look to bounce back next Saturday on the road against Queensbury at 1:30 PM.