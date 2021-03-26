CBA rides strong offense and defense to shutout win over Schenectady

Clifton Park, N.Y. (NEWS10) — CBA and Schenectady faced off on the Shenendehowa turf in week two both 1-0 looking to keep pace with 2-0 Shaker.

Scoreless in the second quarter, Patriots quarterback Nick Sanchez dropped back looking deep but was picked off by Jack Goebel. He returned it to the Schenectady 35 yard line to put the Brothers offense in business.

Three plays later Jack Gregory looked for Dylan Jones on the sideline and hit him right in the helmet, popping the ball up in the air but Jones recovered to make the catch and turned upfield found the endzone to put CBA on top 7-0. The Brothers went on to win 28-0 over Schenectady to keep pace with Shaker in Class AA.

CBA heads to Shenendehowa in week three while Schenectady hosts Bethlehem.