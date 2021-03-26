CBA rides strong offense and defense to shutout win over Schenectady

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Clifton Park, N.Y. (NEWS10) — CBA and Schenectady faced off on the Shenendehowa turf in week two both 1-0 looking to keep pace with 2-0 Shaker.

Scoreless in the second quarter, Patriots quarterback Nick Sanchez dropped back looking deep but was picked off by Jack Goebel. He returned it to the Schenectady 35 yard line to put the Brothers offense in business.

Three plays later Jack Gregory looked for Dylan Jones on the sideline and hit him right in the helmet, popping the ball up in the air but Jones recovered to make the catch and turned upfield found the endzone to put CBA on top 7-0. The Brothers went on to win 28-0 over Schenectady to keep pace with Shaker in Class AA.

CBA heads to Shenendehowa in week three while Schenectady hosts Bethlehem.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sport Highlights

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
Remarkable Women

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire