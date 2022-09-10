BURNT HILLS, NY (NEWS10) — Both CBA and Burnt Hills won section 2 titles last season. The brothers in class double A, the Spartans in class A. Tonight, the champs met for a heavyweight bout.

It was the first game of the season for Burnt Hills, CBA rolled past La Salle in their opener last week. The brothers held a 14-0 lead until mid way through the second quarter. Burnt Hill’s Luke Zoller scored on a touchdown catch and run to make it 14-6 heading into the break.

CBA would be held scoreless in the third quarter, but struck in the fourth. They would go on to win 23-6 and remain undefeated on the season.