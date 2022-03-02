Glens Falls, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Class AA semifinals at Cool Insuring Arena Tuesday night featured a Cinderella. Ten seed La Salle met three seed CBA for a chance to face top seed Green Tech on Saturday afternoon.

Ayden Harrison got the party started with an early jam off a nice give and go. The big man had a 17-point, 14-rebound double double. The Cadets stuck right with them. Matt Cary went backdoor for a smooth finish and two of his ten as CBA led just 20-14 at halftime.

The size of the Brothers eventually was just too much. David Clement finished in double figures for the Brothers as well thanks to some tough buckets in the paint. Then right before the end of the third quarter, Sophomore Kaelen Leak nailed a runner at the buzzer from half court to put CBA up 19 and up for good.

The Brothers went on to win 52-41 as they’ll face top seed Green Tech Saturday at Cool Insuring Arena at 3:30 p.m.