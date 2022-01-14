CBA pulls away from Ballston Spa on the road

Ballston Spa, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ballston Spa has been off to a strong start in the Suburban Council so far this season, but they got their toughest test yet on Friday night when CBA visited.

Both the Scotties and the Brothers traded buckets throughout the first half, with CBA holding a slight 23-18 edge at halftime, but the Brothers eventually proved to be too tough, pulling away for a 48-35 win.

CBA is back in action Tuesday at Saratoga at 7 p.m. while Ballston Spa has a quick turnaround at Auburn Saturday at 11 a.m.

