CBA outlasts Guilderland with fourth quarter rally in sectional semifinals

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Guilderland, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Guilderland hosted CBA Friday night in a Class AA sectional semifinal in a rematch of Guilderland’s 20-7 win in week seven.

CBA was leading 7-0 in the fourth quarter punting deep in their own territory when the Guilderland special teams made a huge play blocking the punt and giving the offense the ball right on CBA’s doorstep.

Caelen Porter punched it in a few plays later, tying the game at seven. The Brothers came right back with an answer. Brenden Simek took a pitch and powered past the goal line to put CBA back in front 14-7.

Donald Jones sealed the deal later in the fourth with a touchdown run of his own to give the Brothers a 20-7 win. CBA is headed to the Class AA superbowl against Shenendehowa next week.

