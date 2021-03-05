CBA outduels La Salle in shootout at Frear Park

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 4-1 CBA team visited Frear Park Ice Arena Friday afternoon to face a 4-4 La Salle team and the result was plenty of goalscoring.

La Salle’s Angelo Fuda got things started on a breakaway to give the Cadets a 1-0 lead. CBA’s Jeremy Shumpert responded with the equalizer in the second period, and Carson Curran added to it with another goal later in the second. La Salle found a way to tie it up with a Nic Pauley goal, but CBA eventually prevailed for a 6-5 win.

These two meet again tomorrow for the second of their back to back at 11:30 a.m. at the Albany County Hockey Training Facility.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box