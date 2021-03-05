CBA outduels La Salle in shootout at Frear Park

Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 4-1 CBA team visited Frear Park Ice Arena Friday afternoon to face a 4-4 La Salle team and the result was plenty of goalscoring.

La Salle’s Angelo Fuda got things started on a breakaway to give the Cadets a 1-0 lead. CBA’s Jeremy Shumpert responded with the equalizer in the second period, and Carson Curran added to it with another goal later in the second. La Salle found a way to tie it up with a Nic Pauley goal, but CBA eventually prevailed for a 6-5 win.

These two meet again tomorrow for the second of their back to back at 11:30 a.m. at the Albany County Hockey Training Facility.